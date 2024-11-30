Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 598.0 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.
About Bunzl
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.