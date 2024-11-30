Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 598.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.