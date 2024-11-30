Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,119,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,512 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 790,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 272,948 shares in the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
