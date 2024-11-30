Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caffyns Price Performance

Shares of CFYN stock opened at GBX 449 ($5.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 443.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84. The firm has a market cap of £12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.45 and a beta of 0.79. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.64).

Get Caffyns alerts:

Caffyns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.