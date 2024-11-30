Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caffyns Price Performance
Shares of CFYN stock opened at GBX 449 ($5.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 443.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84. The firm has a market cap of £12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.45 and a beta of 0.79. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.64).
Caffyns Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caffyns
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.