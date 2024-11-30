Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Booking worth $194,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,238,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,201.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,237.00. The company has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,599.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4,089.44.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

