Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $357.74 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,196 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of Salesforce worth $357,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,276,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,360,215,000 after buying an additional 314,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,141,562,000 after acquiring an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,912,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,618,407,000 after acquiring an additional 96,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,378,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 877,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,510 shares of company stock valued at $42,475,538. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $348.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

