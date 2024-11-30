Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,783 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $172,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

