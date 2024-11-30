Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 160,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

