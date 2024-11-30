Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.48 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

