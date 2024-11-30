Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Citigroup by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Citigroup stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.