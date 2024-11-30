Captrust Financial Advisors Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

