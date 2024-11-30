Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,061,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $632,871,000 after buying an additional 108,160 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

HON opened at $232.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

