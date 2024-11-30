Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Jill A. Greenthal Sells 4,524 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,985.18. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cars.com stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

