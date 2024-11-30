Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,844 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $52,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 99,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

CSTL opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.41 and a beta of 0.99. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,569.68. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,213 shares of company stock valued at $752,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.