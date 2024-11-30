Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Centrica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

