CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

CZAVF stock remained flat at $37.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. CEZ, a. s. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

