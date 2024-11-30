Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 440.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 3.0% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $136.87 and a 1 year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

