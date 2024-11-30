Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 56.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 39.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,954 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

