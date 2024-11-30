Circle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

