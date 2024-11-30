CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $19,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,184.50. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Taylor Monnig also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 25th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $16,038.00.
  • On Friday, September 27th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $14,094.00.

CleanSpark Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSK. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

