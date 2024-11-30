CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $19,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,184.50. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, October 25th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $16,038.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $14,094.00.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSK. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

