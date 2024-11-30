Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,001.96. This trade represents a 12.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $2,117,864.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $5,230,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $988,806.60.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -384.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Guggenheim raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

