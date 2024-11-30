Cosmos One Day Volume Tops $321.43 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $8.62 or 0.00008936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $321.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00047391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.