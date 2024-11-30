Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6096 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $773.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRESY

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.