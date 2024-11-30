CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $345.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.