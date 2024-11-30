Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 116.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 259.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

