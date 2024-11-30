Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of AMZU stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. 861,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,326. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
