Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 104.6% in November

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EVM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. 48,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,113. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
