eCash (XEC) Price Up 5.3% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $978.83 million and $54.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,584.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.00552080 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,791,485,922,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,791,482,797,584 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

