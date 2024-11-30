Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 21,270 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1,306.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. This represents a 45.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,661.35. This trade represents a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

ESS opened at $310.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.35 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.49%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

