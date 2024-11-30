Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.52 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,695,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $247,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

