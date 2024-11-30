Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,185 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 520,661 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 85.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 540,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,907,000 after buying an additional 242,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

