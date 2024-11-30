Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.19% of Acushnet worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 67.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $369,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,710 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,556.10. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

