Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 19,398 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 167.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $54,499,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $228.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

