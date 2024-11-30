Encompass More Asset Management Invests $5.13 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 2.0% of Encompass More Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

