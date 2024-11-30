Encompass More Asset Management Makes New $704,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PJUL opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $824.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

