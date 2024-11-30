Encompass More Asset Management Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

