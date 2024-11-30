Encompass More Asset Management Purchases 725 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $70.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

