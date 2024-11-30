Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Equus Total Return Stock Performance

Shares of EQS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 12,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Equus Total Return has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

