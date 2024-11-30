Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Equus Total Return Stock Performance
Shares of EQS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 12,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Equus Total Return has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.
About Equus Total Return
