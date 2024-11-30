Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.28 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

