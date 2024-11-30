Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 161.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $20,547,241. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.07.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NOW opened at $1,050.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,072.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $963.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $846.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

