Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI stock opened at $608.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $631.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

