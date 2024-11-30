Fiduciary Trust Co Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $224.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $225.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.84.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

