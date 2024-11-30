First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPF stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

