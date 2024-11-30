Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,402 shares during the quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,912.24. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,655 shares of company stock worth $1,205,566. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Power Integrations Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.
Power Integrations Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.
