Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up 9.2% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 375,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 316,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 245,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 233,051 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $163,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,055.29. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,190.40. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.93 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

