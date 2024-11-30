Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 54,055 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,055 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,030,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIA stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.