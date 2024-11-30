Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,972 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after buying an additional 129,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.