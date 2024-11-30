Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $14.70 Million in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,000. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.64% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.64.

About Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

