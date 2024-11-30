Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 65,659 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 185,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

