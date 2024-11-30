Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 46,761 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,761 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.08 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

