Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $422,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

